 
pakistan
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Mehboob Ali

WATCH: Raging floodwaters sweep away house in Swat

By
Mehboob Ali

Friday Aug 26, 2022

This screengrab shows a house being washed away in a massive flood.
This screengrab shows a house being washed away in a massive flood. 

The scale of devastation caused by floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following record rains has made it difficult for provincial authorities to rescue affected families in the hill stations of Swat, Dir, and Chitral.

Exclusive video footage of a large house being washed away by floodwaters shows the devastation caused by the rains, with many other homes like it broken or swept away, in addition to road damage and hundreds of lives lost.

Related items

People can be heard shouting "Astaghfirullah, Astaghfirullah, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar" as the building collapses seconds after being hit.

Watch here:



More From Pakistan:

Quetta cut off as relentless rains sever communication lines, disrupt travel routes

Quetta cut off as relentless rains sever communication lines, disrupt travel routes
500 people trapped as heavy rains trigger more flash floods in Balochistan

500 people trapped as heavy rains trigger more flash floods in Balochistan
US Congressman voices concerns for Pakistan floods victims

US Congressman voices concerns for Pakistan floods victims
Nawaz Sharif denies statements attributed to him about PM Shehbaz

Nawaz Sharif denies statements attributed to him about PM Shehbaz
Imran Khan attracts US reaction as he faces terror charges

Imran Khan attracts US reaction as he faces terror charges
Rain emergency: Schools, colleges to remain closed on August 26, 27 across Sindh

Rain emergency: Schools, colleges to remain closed on August 26, 27 across Sindh
Death toll tops 900 as Pakistan reels from 'abnormal' rain, glacial lake outburst floods

Death toll tops 900 as Pakistan reels from 'abnormal' rain, glacial lake outburst floods
Sindh govt, Tech Valley join hands to digitise schools in Karachi

Sindh govt, Tech Valley join hands to digitise schools in Karachi
Terrorism case registered against Rana Sanaullah in Gujrat

Terrorism case registered against Rana Sanaullah in Gujrat
'Come out of your office', Abid Sher Ali tells Miftah Ismail over inflated electricity bills

'Come out of your office', Abid Sher Ali tells Miftah Ismail over inflated electricity bills
Gen Bajwa instructs army formations to render all possible support to flood-stricken people

Gen Bajwa instructs army formations to render all possible support to flood-stricken people

WATCH: Walk-through gate uprooted as Imran Khan enters court amid crowd

WATCH: Walk-through gate uprooted as Imran Khan enters court amid crowd

Latest

view all