WATCH: Raging floodwaters sweep away house in Swat

This screengrab shows a house being washed away in a massive flood.

The scale of devastation caused by floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following record rains has made it difficult for provincial authorities to rescue affected families in the hill stations of Swat, Dir, and Chitral.

Exclusive video footage of a large house being washed away by floodwaters shows the devastation caused by the rains, with many other homes like it broken or swept away, in addition to road damage and hundreds of lives lost.

People can be heard shouting "Astaghfirullah, Astaghfirullah, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar" as the building collapses seconds after being hit.



