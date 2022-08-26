 
entertainment
Amber Heard ‘caged women up’: ‘Could leave if they wanted’

Amber Heard ‘caged women up’: ‘Could leave if they wanted’

Amber Heard is being put on blast for keeping girls and women tied up on treetops by harnesses.

House In Habit issued this revelation and admitted, “The circle they ran with, she compared to a ‘snake pit’” and found that she was “lucky enough to escape.”

The parties were “straight out of a Kubrick production” and included “blindfolded participants” that “met at a designed spot, and were shuttled to a remote location where cell phones were confiscated at the door, and nude women danged from treetops secured by harnesses, with bags over their heads.”

“Picture every man’s basic fantasy,” a celebrity pal told Gia’s interviewer. “A bunch of hot girls,” in “satanic-style leather outfits on stage” with “Amber on the throne-like chair at the center” while there was a “room full of men watching below.”

House In Habit explains, “Everyone knew the girls were there for hire. To entertain socially inept billionaires.”

So much so that “some of the things she had witnessed were too dark for words” but “you couldn’t ‘just leave’ if you wanted. You were expected to see it through in its entirety.”

