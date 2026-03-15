Nicole Kidman shares significant Oscars moment with daughters before show

Nicole Kidman takes daughters to celebrate Oscars after Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman and her daughters have been a strong team together since their family broke apart after their father Keith Urban and mom’s divorce.

The 58-year-old actress brought the girls – Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret as her dates to the Pre-Oscars party at the Polo Lounge inside the Beverly Hills Hotel, on Saturday, March 14.

The Big Little Lies star donned a classy look based on an ivory jacket with a matching skirt embellished with pearls, styling her hair in loose waves framing her face.

As for the daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, they kept it casual yet classy for the outing. The aspiring model and Kidman’s elder daughter sported a white cropped tank top with olive green checkered trousers, and Faith wore a white-and-red tweed jacket with jeans.

The girls have been much vocal about their support for the Babygirl actress after her divorce finalisation in January.

In the settlement, Kidman was able to be the primary parent for their daughters, and recently spoke about how important that aspect was for her.

“I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be,” she told Variety in an interview.