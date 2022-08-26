Meghan Markle cast as 'the bad guy' by royals because she's 'self-made'

Royals allegedly portrayed Meghan Markle as the bad guy because she refused to remain silent and spoke her heart out.

In an episode of the podcast The Firm: Blood, Lies, and Royal Succession, royal commentator Eloise Parker claimed that the Duchess of Sussex struggled to follow the royal tradition of ‘never complain, never explain.’

The expert said: “Stories began to trickle out that she was difficult, but perhaps she was making some valid points."

"As we all know, change is hard, and it was simpler for the royal household to cast Meghan as the bad guy than to get stuck into any real grassroots change, and real immediate action,” Parker said.

Moreover, royal reporter Kinsey Schofield that the royal household was ‘intimated’ by the Suits alum who is an ‘independent female’.

“I think that she has very high standards because she is self-made,” the expert said.

“And Meghan's insistence on being politically active really concerned the Palace. She could send one press release about abortion or about who knows what, that could send the Palace in a tailspin,” Schofield said.