Munda Headworks bridge collapses, leaving Charsadda, Nowshera at flood risk

CHARSADDA: The Munda Headworks bridge has broken down and has been swept away by the rain-triggered flash flood leaving the Charsadda and Nowshera districts at risk of floods, Geo News reported.



The Munda Headworks bridge broke due to pressure of flood water. The bridge's collapse has disconnected Tehsil Shabqadar and Prang from the district.



The incident took place late at night on Friday at around 11pm.

The residents have been advised to leave their homes and go to government-designated camps.

So far, no loss of life was reported, however, houses and agricultural land have been destroyed due to the flow of water.

The residents are being moved to safer places. The deputy commissioner and the authorities had issued a warning of flooding and appealed to the residents to leave their houses and move to a safe place, however, people did not take the warning seriously.