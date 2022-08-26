 
pakistan
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Munda Headworks bridge collapses, leaving Charsadda, Nowshera at flood risk

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Munda Headworks bridge collapses, leaving Charsadda, Nowshera at flood risk

CHARSADDA: The Munda Headworks bridge has broken down and has been swept away by the rain-triggered flash flood leaving the Charsadda and Nowshera districts at risk of floods, Geo News reported. 

The Munda Headworks bridge broke due to pressure of flood water. The bridge's collapse has disconnected Tehsil Shabqadar and Prang from the district.

The incident took place late at night on Friday at around 11pm. 

The residents have been advised to leave their homes and go to government-designated camps.

So far, no loss of life was reported, however, houses and agricultural land have been destroyed due to the flow of water.

The residents are being moved to safer places. The deputy commissioner and the authorities had issued a warning of flooding and appealed to the residents to leave their houses and move to a safe place, however, people did not take the warning seriously.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan floods 2022: Here's a list of govt agencies, NGOs where you can donate

Pakistan floods 2022: Here's a list of govt agencies, NGOs where you can donate
FBISE issue date sheet for SSC Part I and ll

FBISE issue date sheet for SSC Part I and ll
In pictures: Millions affected by historic floods in Pakistan

In pictures: Millions affected by historic floods in Pakistan
Four friends swept by flood in Kohistan after waiting for help for three hours

Four friends swept by flood in Kohistan after waiting for help for three hours
Communication lines restored as relentless rains cut off Quetta

Communication lines restored as relentless rains cut off Quetta
Millions await relief as catastrophic floods continue to ravage Pakistan

Millions await relief as catastrophic floods continue to ravage Pakistan
Kalam's iconic hotel collapses, washes away in flood

Kalam's iconic hotel collapses, washes away in flood
KP government declares emergency in flood-ravaged Swat

KP government declares emergency in flood-ravaged Swat
IHC declares contempt of court petition against PDM leaders inadmissible for hearing

IHC declares contempt of court petition against PDM leaders inadmissible for hearing
Islamabad court seeks police record in Shahbaz Gill sedition case

Islamabad court seeks police record in Shahbaz Gill sedition case
WATCH: Raging floodwaters sweep away house in Swat

WATCH: Raging floodwaters sweep away house in Swat
Quetta cut off as relentless rains sever communication lines, disrupt travel routes

Quetta cut off as relentless rains sever communication lines, disrupt travel routes

Latest

view all