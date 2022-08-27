Court gives police last chance to submit records as Gill's lawyers term delay 'unfortunate'

Police officers escort the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Doctor Shahbaz Gill after a hearing at district court, in Federal Capital. — Online

Islamabad Police ask court to provide them more time.

Court gives police till Monday to produce records.

Hearing of Shahbaz Gill's case adjourned till Monday.

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court on Saturday gave the capital's police the last chance to submit records pertaining to the sedition case against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill with his lawyers terming the delay "unfortunate".

The court, in the last hearing on Friday, had asked the police to ensure that they present the records by today, however, the law enforcement agency failed to meet the deadline.

The police, during today's hearing, told the court that the investigation officer — who is in Karachi and has the records — could not be reached and his phone has also been switched off.

Special prosecutor Rizwan Abbas told the court that he wanted to see the records first before he could present his arguments.



At this, Gill's lawyers said that it was "extremely unfortunate" that the police were delaying the matter.

In response, Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Mahmood Supra said that he was giving one "last chance" to the police to present the records by Monday.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned till Monday.

Gill is facing serious charges after he allegedly incited mutiny within the military while speaking on a private TV channel earlier this month.

He was already facing sedition charges, but the Islamabad police — earlier this week — also registered a case against the PTI leader over possession of an illegal weapon.

He was booked in the case after police raided the incarcerated PTI leader's room in Parliament Lodges late Monday — where they recovered weapons, a satellite phone, and foreign currency.

The PTI, since Gill's arrest, has been repeatedly alleging that he has been tortured, humiliated, and sexually assaulted in police custody, however, the police and government deny all claims.

During the raid at his Parliament Lodge's residence also, Gill told journalists that he had been "sexually assaulted".

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has demanded an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the alleged torture of Gill in police custody.

Currently, the PTI leader is on judicial remand in the two cases which will end on September 7.