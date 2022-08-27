 
‘Arrogant’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘revolt’: report

Royal experts warn Royal Family members are in “an open revolt” against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Royal author and commentator Lizzie McAllister, made this claim in a piece for the Daily Star.

She began by saying, “Many lower-ranked royals are now in open revolt about the couple – and prepared to make their feelings clear behind palace walls.”

Before concluding she added, “Marking that shift of tone, even Harry’s former allies Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall are said to have been highly critical of the couple’s stand-offish, haughty and arrogant attitude during their last visit for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

