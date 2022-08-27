List of items flood affectees need right now

Pakistan army personnel distribute food to flood affected people near a makeshift camp following heavy monsoon rainfall in Rajanpur district of Punjab province on August 27, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan Army, government agencies, national organisations and NGOs continue to provide relief to victims.

Some contributions include perishable food and other low-priority items which may remain useless.

Government requires over Rs72 billion to ensure provision of relief and rehabilitation for flood affectees.

Around 498,833 people affected by the flood are seeking shelter in relief camps in flood-hit areas in Pakistan. About 66 districts have been declared "calamity hit" among 166. As the number of flood affectees keeps growing, their need for essential items continues to increase as well.



Pakistan Army, government agencies, national organisations and NGOs continue to provide relief to the victims. However, some contributions include perishable food and other low-priority items which may not reach their destination and remain useless.

To ensure the provision of relief and rehabilitation for flood affectees, the government requires over Rs72 billion. According to the initial tender assessment report, over Rs7 billion is required in cash relief, while nearly Rs9 billion is needed to provide non-food items, and nearly Rs2 billion has to be spent on medical expenses.



Saving cattle requires over Rs9 billion, while buying equipment to speed up the relief process nearly Rs5 billion should be in place. Reconstruction of overall infrastructure and around 82,000 homes requires Rs41 billion, Independent Urdu reported.

So before you decide to contribute to the ongoing relief efforts across the country, here is a list of items to consider sending to the victims or dropping off at camps making collections:

Clean drinking water

Dry fuel such as wood, kerosene oil etc

Dry eatables (As cooked food might perish or be only useful one time)

Dry milk (for children) and boxes of liquid milk

Linen sheets instead of blankets and duvets

Stitched clothes which can be readily worn

Plastic shoes as stitching of regular shoes is useless amid stagnant flood water

Sanitary pads (with disposing wrappers) or cloth napkins for female affectees

Raw food items such as rice, flour, and lentils for people stuck in homes due to flooding outside

Dry ration such as roasted black chana and dates

and dates Dry fodder for cattle

Tents

Cooked food can only be sent to people who are residing closer to relief camps and can readily receive contributions with lesser chances of the items expiring.