JCP to take up SC, SHC and BHC appointments on Dec 2

A general view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad, April 4, 2022. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) will take up appointments to the Supreme Court and the posts of chief justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Balochistan High Court (BHC) in a series of meetings scheduled for December 2, The News reported.

According to the issued agenda, the first meeting will be held at 1:30pm in the Supreme Court’s conference room, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and JCP Chairman Yahya Afridi.

In this sitting, the commission will consider Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb for permanent appointment as judges of the Supreme Court.

The second meeting, set for 2:00pm, will take up the names of the three most senior SHC judges, acting Chief Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput, Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Mahmood A Khan, for permanent appointment as SHC chief justice.

Likewise, the third meeting will be held at 2:30pm, in which the names of the first three senior BHC judges — acting Chief Justice Muhammad Kamran Khan Mulakhail, Justice Iqbal Ahmed Kasi and Justice Shaukat Ali Rakhshani—will be considered for permanent appointment as BHC chief justice.

Meanwhile, the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) will take up next week intra-court appeals (ICAs) filed by five sitting judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Supreme Court verdict declaring the transfer of judges to the IHC as legal.

It was learnt that a six-member larger FCC bench headed by Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan will hear the ICAs on November 24. Other members of the bench are Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice KK Agha, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Justice Rozi Khan Barrech and Justice Arshad Hussain Shah.