Saturday Aug 27 2022
Asia Cup 2022: Where to watch Pak vs Ind match live?

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Pakistani cricket fans cheer as they watch on screen the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at Londons The Oval, in Islamabad, Pakistan June 18, 2017. — Reuters/File
Cricket fans are super-excited for upcoming Pakistan vs India match in T20 Asia Cup 2022 and they can't wait to plop down on their couches and watch the action live.

The event was shifted to the UAE after political and economic uncertainty in Sri Lanka.

Read more: Pak vs Ind match timing

Pakistani cricket lovers can Pakistan vs India match live on Daraz App.

Meanwhile, they can watch the match on their TV screens on:

  • PTV Sports
  • Ten Sports

The series will be played from August 27 to September 11 in Dubai and Sharjah.

