Noman Ali nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award for October 2025

Noman Ali appeals during day four of the First Test in the series between Pakistan and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium on October 15, 2025 in Lahore. — AFP

Pakistan’s spinner Noman Ali has been nominated for the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Player of the Month Award for October 2025.

The international cricket body also nominated South Africa’s all-rounder Senuran Muthausamy and Afghanistan’s premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan for the same award.

The No 3-ranked ICC Men’s Test bowler claimed 14 wickets at an average of 23.07, further cementing his reputation as one of the most consistent spinners in world cricket.

In the first Test in Lahore, Noman produced a match-winning spell, securing his third 10-wicket haul in Test cricket with figures of 6/112 and 4/79, leading Pakistan to a 93-run victory.

In the Rawalpindi Test, he remained effective with four wickets and also contributed 17 runs with the bat, finishing as the highest wicket-taker of the series.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Senuran Muthusamy was exceptional in his side’s drawn Test series against Pakistan.

The 31-year-old all-rounder starred with both bat and ball, amassing 106 runs at an average of 53 and taking 11 wickets at 18.36, which earned him the Player of the Series award.

His career-best 11/174 in Lahore and an unbeaten 89 in Rawalpindi were key highlights of his performance.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan also enjoyed a stellar month, excelling in both ODIs and T20Is against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Across five T20Is, he took nine wickets at an economy rate of just 4.82, including standout figures of 4/18 against Bangladesh and 3/9 against Zimbabwe.

In ODIs, Rashid’s brilliance helped Afghanistan secure a 3-0 series sweep over Bangladesh, as he bagged 11 wickets at an economy of 2.73, with a best of 5/17 in the second match.

He also chipped in with handy runs down the order, rounding off an outstanding month.