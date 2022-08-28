Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan all set for big clash against India

The high-octane clash of the Twenty20 Asia Cup 2022 is set to take place today [Sunday] when arch-rivals -- Pakistan and India -- will hit the ground at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at 7pm PST.

Both teams are well prepared for a major cricket event in Asia. Also, Pakistan has finalised the final playing eleven but the names of the team will be revealed before the toss.

The green shirts will have batting powerhouses like captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali and Hyder Ali. Both Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will showcase their spinning skills along with their batting prowess.

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf will join the team as fast bowlers. Either Shahnawaz Dhani or Muhammad Hasnain will be in the playing eleven.



The Indians will feature big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who will be aided by talented pacers and spinners. The two major bowlers of the two teams -- Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah -- will not be available for this match. Cricket fans will miss both of them.

The Asia Cup 2022 will feature six teams from the Asian continent divided into two groups. Pakistan is in Group A along with India and Hong Kong. Group B has the other three Asian teams -- Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Following the group matches, two top teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, which will begin on September 3.

The final between the top two teams of the Super Four will be played on September 11. The cricket action will continue in Dubai and Sharjah till the final on September 11.

The Pakistan Playing XI (Probables): Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.