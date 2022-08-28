Pak vs Ind: What will India's Playing XI be against Pakistan today?

Indian cricket team players celebrate the wicket of Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja.— AFP

With the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 less than two hours away at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, social media is abuzz with what squad the Men in Blue will bring to rival that of the Green Shirts — who dealt them a resounding 10-wicket defeat the last time the two sides met.

Geo News sports journalist Faizan Lakhani foresees the following players emerging from the pavilion:

1. Rohit Sharma



2. KL Rahul

3. Virat Kohli

4. Rishabh Pant

5. Suryakumar Yadav

6. Hardik Pandya

7. Deepak Hooda

8. Ravindra Jadeja

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

10. Yuzvendra Chahal

11. Arshdeep Singh

Sports presenter Roha Nadeem believes the following side will participate:

1. Rohit Sharma



2. KL Rahul

3. Virat Kohli

4. Rishabh Pant

5. Suryakumar Yadav



6. Hardik Pandya



7. Ravindra Jadeja

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar



9. Yuzvendra Chahal

10. Rawichandran Ashwin

11. Arshdeep Singh

Meanwhile, Geo News sports anchor Yahya Hussaini predicts the following Playing XI:



1. Virat Kohli

2. KL Rahul

3. Rohit Sharma

4. Rishabh Pant

5. Suryakumar Yadav

6. Ravindra Jadeja

7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

8. Hardik Pandya

9. Ravi Bishnoi

10. Yuzvendra Chahal

11. Avesh Khan





