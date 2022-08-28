 
sports
Sunday Aug 28 2022
Asia Cup: Shahid Afridi invites Harbhajan Singh to visit Pakistan

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Cricket legend Shahid Afridi (L) and  Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh. — Twitter/File
Cricket legend Shahid Afridi Sunday invited Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh to visit Pakistan, saying he would "gladly become his host".

During an encounter on a private channel, ahead of the blockbuster match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, the all-rounder told Harbajan that he would be his host if he planned to visit Pakistan.

“I once again welcome you to visit Pakistan, even if there is no cricket [between the two countries],” he told the star Indian player.

Afridi further added that he would gladly become his host and would take the Indian player wherever he wanted to go.

