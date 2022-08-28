 
sports
Sunday Aug 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Ind: Naseem Shah’s first over leaves Indians shocked

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah celebrates after taking wicket of KL Rahul in the first over of the Indian innings on Sunday. -Screengrab
DUBAI: Pakistan’s pace sensation Naseem Shah created his impression with his fiery first over in his debut match against India today in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.

Shah clean bowled KL Rahul on his second delivery with an inside edge hitting the stumps, leaving the Indian shell shocked with his pace and length of the delivery.

Not only this, he was closed to taking Virat Kohli’s wicket on the fourth ball of the over but Fakhar Zaman dropped a difficult chance in the third slip.

Nonetheless, the first over of the Indian innings in the crucial match against the arch-rivals gave them chills but Pakistanis were in all praise for the young Naseem Shah.

