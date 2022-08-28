 
Sunday Aug 28 2022
Amber Heard accused of deceiving Johnny Depp for Elon Musk

Hollywood actress Amber Heard allegedly started dating the world's richest man Elon Musk while she was still in relationship with her then-husband Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actress made headlines when she reportedly started dating teh Tesla CEO during her high-profile divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016.

Elon Musk allegedly used to visit Heard while her then-husband Depp was away. However, the Aquaman actress dismissed the allegations that Musk visited her in 2015 while the Pirates of The Caribbean star was in Australia, saying she was not in touch with the business tycoon until 2016.

However, some social media users still believe that Amber Heard cheated with the acting icon for the world's richest man.

On user, called @AreedKhalid, wrote on Twitter: "Amber Heard cheated with the world's greatest actor for the world's richest man."

During a libel trial, a concierge at the Eastern Columbia Building Alejandro Romero - in his written witness statement - said: "From March 2015 onwards, Ms Heard was visited regularly late at night, at around 11pm to midnight, by Mr Elon Musk."

Heard said Romero was "wrong", insisting that she wasn't in communication with Mr Musk until 2016.

Amber Heard reportedly started dating Elon Musk in 2016. In the beginning, the two kept their romance low-key. After going public with their relationship in 2017, they briefly parted ways before giving things another shot.

