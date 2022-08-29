Fawad thinks 'imported govt' to blame for Pakistan's defeat against India

Hardik Pandya (L), Mohammad Rizwan and Fawad Chaudhry. —AFP/PID

Former information minister and PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry held the incumbent government responsible for Pakistan's defeat against India in Asia Cup 2022, Geo News reported.



On Sunday, Pakistan played its opening match against India in Asia Cup 2022. Despite Pakistan’s poor batting performance, the bowling side gave a tough time to the strong Indian batting lineup and pulled the match to the last over.

However, after a thrilling and exciting match, the Indian side chased a target of 148 runs with 5 wickets in hand.

Following Pakistan’s defeat, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry passed remarks and held the government responsible for the defeat.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said, “it’s not the fault of the team, it's the imported government who is unlucky.”