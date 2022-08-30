Imran Khan collects Rs5bn funds for flood affectees through telethon

Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan during telethon. —PTI Twitter

PTI chairman Imran Khan Monday held an international telethon for flood affectees in the country and during three hours long telethon, the former prime minister collected Rs5bn, Geo News reported.



During the telethon, several celebrities joined Imran Khan. Chief Minister of Punjab Pervaiz Elahi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and the former premier’s ex-assistant on social protection Sania Nishtar also featured in the telethon.

According to Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who moderated the event, the former prime minister collected over Rs5 billion in donations in a three-hour long flood telethon.

During the live telethon, PTI chairman Imran Khan said entire Pakistan had been affected by the floods generated by back-to-back monsoon rains. “More than 1,000 people have died due to devastating floods and the damages are expected to cross Rs1,000 billion,” he said.

The former prime minister said that the country would have to construct more dams to save people from such devastation in future. “The sole solution to prevent the catastrophes caused by a flood is to construct dams.”

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan also joined the telethon and announced Rs5 million for flood victims. Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, who attended PTI’s live telethon transmission, announced Rs30 million for flood affectees.

