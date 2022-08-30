 
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
UAE establishes air bridge to transport relief aid to flood-stricken Pakistan

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

United Arab Emirates establishes an air bridge of humanitarian aid to transport relief aid. — Twitter
  • Bridge was established on directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
  • Includes tonnes of food and health packages, various shelter materials, as well as urgent relief materials.
  • First aid plane has landed in Islamabad.

The United Arab Emirates has established an air bridge of humanitarian assistance to transport relief aid and shelter materials for those affected by torrential rains and floods in Pakistan. 

UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi said the bridge was established at the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This assistance includes tonnes of food and health packages, various shelter materials, as well as urgent relief materials, delivered to provide urgent necessities to the affected population, especially vulnerable groups of women and children.

In a message on Twitter on Tuesday, the UAE embassy quoted the ambassador as saying his country is "committed" to stand by Pakistan and its "friendly people in the current situation of floods and torrential rains". In the post, the embassy put up four photographs as well.

The first relief aid plane landed in Islamabad on Sunday, carrying various food items and shelter aid, to be followed by a number of other contingents over the coming days.

The ambassador, while extending condolences to the Pakistan government, said that the assistance programs confirm the "depth and strength" of the relations between the two brotherly countries. 

He reiterated the UAE's firm commitment to support Pakistan in difficult times, and readiness to provide every possible assistance.

"The UAE has contributed over the past decades to alleviating the many humanitarian crises that Pakistan witnessed, especially those related to natural disasters," he said, adding that humanitarian support is based on a specific priority of providing relief to people and facilitating their lives. 

UAE Red Crescent, which is a charitable organisation along with other aid bodies, is working closely with Pakistani authorities to provide rescue and relief assistance to the victims. They have distributed food packages, shelter and medical supplies among the flood-affected people in Sindh, Balochistan, south Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A mobile clinic is also treating people in flood-hit areas of Sindh province.

