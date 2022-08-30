Imran Khan avoids apologising, offering instead to withdraw remarks against judge

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan addressing a public gathering. — Instagram/File

Imran Khan submits response to show-cause notice issued by IHC.

IHC summone him in personal capacity on August 31.

PTI chief requests IHC to withdraw show-cause notice.

Former prime minister and PTI Chairperson Imran Khan on Tuesday did not apologise for threatening additional sessions judge of Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry, offering however, to withdraw remarks “if they were inappropriate.”



The PTI chief submitted a response to the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) show-cause notice in the terrorism case registered against him for threatening the additional sessions judge.

"As someone who believes in rule of law and strong independent justice system, the respondent does not believe in hurting the feelings of honorable judges.

"The respondent submits with humility that if words he uttered is regarded as inappropriate, he is willing to take them back," he said, urging the court to evaluate the speech within the context it was made.



Khan added that his remarks against the additions sessions judge were not obstruction of justice, nor were they intended to undermine the integrity and credibility of the judicial system.

The PTI chief requested the IHC to withdraw the show-cause notice of contempt of court.





The case

On August 23, a larger bench of the IHC issued a show-cause notice to Khan after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for threatening additional sessions judge during a public rally.

The bench comprised Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The court summoned Khan in personal capacity on August 31, and forwarded the case to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, seeking the inclusion of more judges on the bench.

The PTI chair had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture inflicted on him in custody. He warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would “not spare” them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture.

Turning his guns towards the additional sessions judge, who sent Gill into physical remand on the police's request, Khan then said she [the judge] should brace herself for consequences.