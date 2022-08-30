 
sports
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
AFP

'Anything could happen' against Hong Kong, says India's Jadeja

By
AFP

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

India´s Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group A match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 28, 2022. — AFP
India´s Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group A match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 28, 2022. — AFP

DUBAI: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja insisted that the tournament favourites would not take anything for granted when they face minnows Hong Kong in the Asia Cup on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma’s men can book a spot in the Super Four stage with victory after a tense opening win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

The Hong Kong team is largely made up of expats, led by Pakistan-born captain Nizakat Khan.

Related items

Hong Kong, with a population of 7.5 million, will face powerhouse India, a cricket-mad country of 1.4 billion people, in a T20 international for the first time.

“Definitely we are going to play with a positive mindset and we are not going to take them lightly because in T20 on a given day anything could happen,” Jadeja told reporters.

“So will look to play positive cricket and give our best.”

India justified their favourites tag in the six-nation tournament, which acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November, after they edged out Pakistan in Dubai and need just one more win to make the next stage from Group A.

Jadeja, hitting 35 with the bat, played a key role in India’s victory as they chased down a target of 148 with two balls to spare.

His 52-run fifth-wicket partnership with Hardik Pandya, who made an unbeaten 33, proved crucial.

“If a team has so many options then they are bound to play freely and the opposition will feel the pressure,” said Jadeja.

“And we have the kind of batting line-up that can tackle any situation.”

Hong Kong, an associate cricket nation, made the main draw by winning all their qualifying matches against the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Singapore.

Nizakat, a 30-year-old all-rounder, said this tournament provides his side a massive opportunity to learn from the heavyweights.

“Playing against India and Pakistan is a massive opportunity,” Nizakat, who sat alongside head coach and former Ireland captain Trent Johnston, told reporters.

“We need to make sure we learn from them (big teams). We have a nice squad and this is a learning process for us.”

More From Sports:

Led by Maria Khan, Pakistan women's football team look to crush India, win SAFF championship

Led by Maria Khan, Pakistan women's football team look to crush India, win SAFF championship
Mujeeb, Rashid help Afghanistan limit Bangladesh to 127-7

Mujeeb, Rashid help Afghanistan limit Bangladesh to 127-7
Pak vs Eng: PCB announces ticket prices available from August 31

Pak vs Eng: PCB announces ticket prices available from August 31
Asia Cup 2022: Babar-Rizwan should not play as opening pair, says Mickey Arthur

Asia Cup 2022: Babar-Rizwan should not play as opening pair, says Mickey Arthur

Pakistan optimistic of Shaheen Afridi playing T20 World Cup

Pakistan optimistic of Shaheen Afridi playing T20 World Cup
Pak vs Ind: Why did Mohammad Nawaz bowl the last over? Mickey Arthur gives insight

Pak vs Ind: Why did Mohammad Nawaz bowl the last over? Mickey Arthur gives insight
Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan, Bangladesh to lock horns today

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan, Bangladesh to lock horns today
Pak vs Ind: What did Virat Kohli gift Haris Rauf after Asia Cup match?

Pak vs Ind: What did Virat Kohli gift Haris Rauf after Asia Cup match?
Shaheen Shah Afridi departs for London to complete rehabilitation

Shaheen Shah Afridi departs for London to complete rehabilitation
Shahnawaz Dahani's village submerged with no electricity for days

Shahnawaz Dahani's village submerged with no electricity for days
Asia Cup 2022: What's up with so many Pakistani cricketers having fitness troubles?

Asia Cup 2022: What's up with so many Pakistani cricketers having fitness troubles?
'Won't forget your sixer': Momin Saqib meets Hardik Pandya, Kohli

'Won't forget your sixer': Momin Saqib meets Hardik Pandya, Kohli

Latest

view all