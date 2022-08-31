 
US reiterates support for Pakistan after flood devastation

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. —Reuters
  • More than 1000 people lost lives due to floods.
  • UN issues flash appeal for $160 million to help Pakistan.
  • US government has already announced $1 million grant.

The United States (US) once again reiterated its support for Pakistan as country mourned the deaths of more than 1000 people with millions of people are living under open sky due to torrential rains and floods.

After the devastation caused by the floods, the United Nations has issued a flash appeal on Tuesday for $160 million to help Pakistan cope with catastrophic floods that have killed more than 1,100 people, destroyed infrastructure and crops, and affected 33 million people.

In view of the massive flood devastation, international community along with US government has announced relief aid including medical assistance, food items and funds for flood stricken Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “we stand with Pakistan in this difficult times.”

“As Pakistan suffers from devastating flooding, the United States through USAID, is now providing $30 million towards critical humanitarian assistance like food, safe water, and shelter,” he added.

Earlier, US government has also announced $1 million grant in support of Islamabad’s efforts to address floods and other natural disasters and vowed to stand by Pakistan in hard times.


