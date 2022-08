File photo of students attempting annual exams — PPI

All nine Punjab boards have announced their results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II (matriculation).

The results were announced by the boards at 10am.

BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE DG Khan, BISE Sargodha, BISE Sahiwal, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Lahore, and BISE Multan have all announced results.

Geo.tv will provide the result gazettes as we receive them:

BISE DG Khan

BISE Faisalabad

BISE Lahore

BISE Bahawalpur

BISE Multan