Amber Heard Isreali bff Eve mocks Johnny Depp '2 second' performance: 'Too soon?'

Amber Heard's best friend and alleged lover Eve Barlow is seemingly taking a swipe at Johnny Depp's manhood.



In a bizarre tweet, the Jewish journalist spoke about Depp's 'two seconds' performance at the MTV VMAs.

"I heard Johnny Depp performed for two seconds #DVMAs #toosoon?" she wrote, prompting suggestive replies from her admirers.



In another tweet, Eve ridiculed MTV for working with an alleged domestic violence abuser.

"Good people don’t work with abusers. People motivated by money and money alone work with abusers because they only know how to take advantage of an immoral system.



"I wish @MTV could see the state of my inbox this morning and the terror and heartbreak of women who live in fear for their own lives. You absolute idiots," she continued in a follow-up tweet.







