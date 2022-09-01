Sri Lanka to bowl against Bangladesh in knock-out Asia Cup contest

Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan (R) and Sri Lanka´s captain Dasun Shanaka pose after the toss before the start of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 1, 2022.— AFP/File

DUBAI: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field first against Bangladesh in a do-or-die Asia Cup clash for both teams on Thursday.



The winner moves into the next round while the loser will crash out of the six-nation tournament that serves as a tune-up for the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan were outplayed by Afghanistan, who have already made the Super Four stage from Group B.

Sri Lanka, who made one change with Asitha Fernando making his T20 debut, are hoping to put up a better show with the bat after being bowled out for 105 in the tournament opener last week.

"We are going to bowl first. It's a used wicket, so chasing will be important," Shanaka said at the toss.

"We had a good preparation coming into this game. We are concentrating on our batting. We will try to play as we have been playing in the last two years."

Bangladesh, led by Shakib Al Hasan, lost to Afghanistan by seven wickets after they managed just 127-7 while batting first in Sharjah.

"We didn't bat well against Afghanistan, but today is a different day," said Shakib.

"We have three changes in our team, we have made quite a few changes. Hopefully, that will work for us today."

Teams

Bangladesh: Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Umpires: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG), Anil Chaudhary (IND)

TV Umpire: Bismillah Jan Shinwari (AFG)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)