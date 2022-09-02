 
sports
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Web Desk

PSL to be held from February 9 to March 19 next year: PCB

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

The PCL trophy that the franchises are fighting for. Photo: Twitter/File
LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League's Governing Council has decided to hold the mega cricket event from February 9 to March 19 next year, a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Friday.

The board said that the council met at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore today, with representatives of all six franchises in attendance. PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja chaired the meeting.

The council said that four venues would be used for hosting the matches, including Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan.  

"Further discussions for firming up the detailed schedule will take place between the franchises and the PCB in due course," said the statement. 

The franchises were also given an update on the status of accounts for PSL 7.

The council was also given an update on commercial matters related to PSL 7 and PSL 8. 

"Follow-up meetings will commence next week to finalise plans for PSL 8 with all in agreement to work closely in the build-up to PSL 8 to achieve their common goals for the league," said the statement.

This year's PSL was played from January 27 to February 27 with the Lahore Qalandars emerging as the winners of the tournament.

