Friday Sep 02 2022
Here is how to hide WhatsApp online status

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017.— Reuters
A WhatsApp feature that many people have been waiting for is finally here. Last month, the platform announced that it will allow users to hide their online statuses while they actively use the app.

The instant-messaging platform said that the feature will soon be available officially, reported India Today.

To be able to hide your online status on WhatsApp will be a simple task and the feature will be available for both Android and iOS.

Open the app and tap on the three vertical dots in the top-right corner. Go to settings, and click on Account. Once there, tap on Privacy.

Once you see the Last Seen option, find two further options: My Contacts and Nobody. On clicking My Contacts, your online status will show which you can decide who can see.

Like the Last Seen feature, the user who hides their own online status will also not be able to see the online status of other users.

