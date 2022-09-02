Asia Cup 2022: Meme fest on Twitter as Pakistan take wicket after wicket

Men in Green celebrate after defeating Hong Kong. — Reuters/File

Pakistan had an amazing victory against Hong Kong in the final match of the first stage of Asia Cup 2022.

A masterclass from Pakistan on a slow-turning wicket helped them defeat Hong Kong to secure a place in the Super Four stage of the tournament.

Pakistan's bowlers took wicket after wicket and dismissed the Men in Red for a meagre 38 runs. This is the lowest total made by any team against a full-member side.

Social media users did not let go of this chance and took the internet by storm with their hilarious memes.

Take a look:



