Asia Cup 2022: Meme fest on Twitter as Pakistan take wicket after wicket

Friday Sep 02, 2022
Pakistan had an amazing victory against Hong Kong in the final match of the first stage of Asia Cup 2022.
A masterclass from Pakistan on a slow-turning wicket helped them defeat Hong Kong to secure a place in the Super Four stage of the tournament.
Pakistan's bowlers took wicket after wicket and dismissed the Men in Red for a meagre 38 runs. This is the lowest total made by any team against a full-member side.
Social media users did not let go of this chance and took the internet by storm with their hilarious memes.
Take a look: