Friday Sep 02 2022
Asia Cup 2022: Meme fest on Twitter as Pakistan take wicket after wicket

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Men in Green celebrate after defeating Hong Kong. — Reuters/File
Men in Green celebrate after defeating Hong Kong. — Reuters/File

Pakistan had an amazing victory against Hong Kong in the final match of the first stage of Asia Cup 2022. 

A masterclass from Pakistan on a slow-turning wicket helped them defeat Hong Kong to secure a place in the Super Four stage of the tournament. 

Pakistan's bowlers took wicket after wicket and dismissed the Men in Red for a meagre 38 runs. This is the lowest total made by any team against a full-member side.

Social media users did not let go of this chance and took the internet by storm with their hilarious memes. 

Take a look: 


