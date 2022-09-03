Why did Wasim criticize Rizwan despite his brilliant performance?

Former legendary cricketer Wasim Akram criticized Mohammad Rizwan’s batting in the match against Honk Kong despite his brilliant not out 78 off 57 as opener was declared man of the match too, Geo News reported.



Pakistan rout Hong Kong on Friday and qualified for the Super Four stages of the Asia Cup 2022. The performance of team green was outstanding with the bat and bowl as well as Pakistan bowled out Hong Kong for a meagre 38 runs.

Opener Mohammad Rizwan with a wonderful knock of unbeaten 78 helped Pakistan reach the next stage and was declared man of the match too, however, Sultan of Swing, Wasim Akram did not appreciate Rizwan’s performance and severely criticized him.

In a post-match analysis, the former captain said, “If you have got tired during the match then try to hit some boundaries and get out. For me Rizwan’s unbeaten innings was not up to the mark.”



Wasim Akram said that even tail-enders at no eight or nine can bat in the team as Pakistan have Asif, Iftikhar, Nawaz and Shadab in depth. Therefore, “in this format of the match what’s good of Rizwan’s unbeaten 78 off 57, pardon me I don’t like this performance,” said Wasim Akram.

When is the next Pakistan-India match?

After today's victory, now Pakistan will face India on September 4 in T20 Asia Cup 2022 as both teams have qualified for the Super Four stage.

Hosts Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the opening Super Four clash in Sharjah on Saturday.

The much-awaited contest between Pakistan and India will once again become the centre of attraction as fans will remain glued to their TV screens. In their last meeting on August 28, India took its 2021 revenge by defeating Pakistan by five wickets.