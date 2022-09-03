 
world
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Reuters

Plane safely lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

By
Reuters

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

A pilot circles his King Air plane around Tupelo, Mississippi, US, September 3, 2022. — Reuters
A pilot circles his King Air plane around Tupelo, Mississippi, US, September 3, 2022. — Reuters

  • Police department says it had evacuated Walmart and gas station.
  • Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says suspect had been responsible for fueling aircraft.
  • Suspect is in custody and is being charged with grand larceny and making terrorist threats.

The pilot of a small plane who threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Mississippi landed without any injuries, local officials said on Saturday.

Earlier, the police department in Tupelo, Mississippi, said they had been talking directly to the pilot and had evacuated the Walmart and a gas station.

Related items

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the suspect, Cory Wayne Patterson, had been responsible for fuelling aircraft.

While Patterson appeared to have had some flight instruction, he was not a licensed pilot, Quaka said at a news conference.

Patterson was in custody and was being charged with grand larceny and making terrorist threats, Quaka said, adding that he expected federal charges as well. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Diane Craft, Lisa Shumaker and Jonathan Oatis)

More From World:

Russia says it foiled Ukrainian attempt to seize nuclear plant

Russia says it foiled Ukrainian attempt to seize nuclear plant
Sri Lanka's ousted President Rajapaksa gets govt residence, security on return

Sri Lanka's ousted President Rajapaksa gets govt residence, security on return

Double celebration: Two-headed tortoise Janus turns 25

Double celebration: Two-headed tortoise Janus turns 25
Remains of 'female vampire' found in Poland

Remains of 'female vampire' found in Poland
Nobel laureates' manifesto calls for action against online disinformation

Nobel laureates' manifesto calls for action against online disinformation
California registers world's hottest September day

California registers world's hottest September day
Tanya Pardazi: Canadian TikToker who died skydiving after parachute fail

Tanya Pardazi: Canadian TikToker who died skydiving after parachute fail
US says new Iran response on nuclear deal 'not constructive'

US says new Iran response on nuclear deal 'not constructive'
Gunmen kidnap Nigerian worshippers attending prayers at mosque

Gunmen kidnap Nigerian worshippers attending prayers at mosque
US angers China with potential $1.1b arms sale to Taiwan

US angers China with potential $1.1b arms sale to Taiwan
US Congress members to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday to help flood victims

US Congress members to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday to help flood victims
India court bails rights activist critical of PM Modi

India court bails rights activist critical of PM Modi

Latest

view all