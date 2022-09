Pakistani batter Mohammad Nawaz scored 42 off 20 balls in the nail-biting match against India. — AFP

KARACHI: Mohammad Nawaz was magical with his bat as he played a crucial knock for Pakistan while chasing the 182-run target against India in the Super Four stage match in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup 2022.

Nawaz kept calm and scored his T20I career-best of 42 off 20 balls, laced with six boundaries and two maximums.

With this scintillating knock, Nawaz won millions of hearts on Twitter as fans praised him for his explosive knock.