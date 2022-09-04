 
pakistan
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Govt delaying elections to appoint army chief of choice: Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

PTI chairperson Imran Khan addressing his supporters during a party gathering in Faisalabad on September 4, 2022. — YouTube screengrab/Hum News Live
PTI chairperson Imran Khan addressing his supporters during a party gathering in Faisalabad on September 4, 2022. — YouTube screengrab/Hum News Live 

  • Imran Khan says govt has only arrived in power to end corruption cases against itself.
  • Khan adds only free and fair elections can ensure political stability in Pakistan.
  • Former PM calls incumbent govt "weakest administration ever".

FAISALABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday slammed the coalition government for stalling the elections, saying that the delay is being done to "appoint an army chief of their own choice."

Addressing his supporters during a party gathering in Faisalabad, the former prime minister said that the government has "destroyed the country within four months’ time."

Related items

He said that the government has only arrived in power to end corruption cases against itself.

Khan added that only free and fair elections can ensure political stability in Pakistan and the government was running away from doing so because they want to "install an army chief of their choice in November."

Following his routine, the former premier took a jibe at the government and said that the incumbent government was the "weakest administration ever."

“According to the IMF, corruption is the root cause of poor economic conditions in the country,” he said, adding that the government has only done damage in four months.

“Inflation is skyrocketing, while the economy has fallen to the ground,” he remarked, reiterating his stance of conspirators imposing “thieves” on the nation.

“Today, the nation is seeking answers from those who have betrayed them,” he stated.

More From Pakistan:

Ismaili Imamat to contribute $10m for flood victims in Pakistan

Ismaili Imamat to contribute $10m for flood victims in Pakistan
WATCH: Old man watches Imran Khan's jalsa during Pak vs India match

WATCH: Old man watches Imran Khan's jalsa during Pak vs India match

How did the stolen Bentley come to Pakistan?

How did the stolen Bentley come to Pakistan?
British Council, Lahore Biennale Foundation raise funds for flood victims

British Council, Lahore Biennale Foundation raise funds for flood victims
PM Shehbaz praises female assistant commissioner working in flood-hit Balochistan

PM Shehbaz praises female assistant commissioner working in flood-hit Balochistan
Preservation of flood-ravaged Moenjodaro underway

Preservation of flood-ravaged Moenjodaro underway
Imran Khan to give call for Islamabad march after floods ease: Sheikh Rasheed

Imran Khan to give call for Islamabad march after floods ease: Sheikh Rasheed
47,000 pregnant women housed in Sindh relief camps: Azra Pechuho

47,000 pregnant women housed in Sindh relief camps: Azra Pechuho
Manchar Lake's dyke breached to release water pressure

Manchar Lake's dyke breached to release water pressure
Waterborne infections grip flood-ravaged areas

Waterborne infections grip flood-ravaged areas
Estimated economic loss to Pakistan from floods up to $12.5b

Estimated economic loss to Pakistan from floods up to $12.5b
Two US Congress members in Pakistan today on solidarity visit

Two US Congress members in Pakistan today on solidarity visit

Latest

view all