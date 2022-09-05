 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West exposes Kim Kardashian, accuses her of using Pete Davidson as 'pawn'

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Kanye West exposes Kim Kardashian, accuses her of using Pete Davidson as pawn

Kanye West has once again turned his guns on his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson as he accused his children's mom of using the comedian as a ‘pawn’ in their ongoing divorce.

The 45-year-old rapper, who slammed the SNL alum for his tattoo tribute to Kim and Kanye's four kids, says the reality star used Pete as a ‘pawn’ in their divorce to ‘antagonize’ him.

'Hi North I’m Skete Look at my Tattooooos,' the Grammy winner wrote as he imitated the comedian. 'I’m a pawn sent here to antagonize your dad in hopes that he’ll do something illegal so we can take him out of your life.'

Kanye seemingly took a dig at his ex Kim, exposing her by giving an impression that she was never in love with the comedian.

He continued: 'Hi Saint Look at my tattoo I tatted your name on my body,' he continued. 'I also have a Kid Cudi tattoo but nobody knows who he is.'

West was referring to a small tattoo just above Davidson's neckline, which reads, 'KNSCP,' which are speculated to stand for the first initials of Kim, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm's first names.

Earlier this week, the rap star had furiously posted screen-grabs of his text arguments with Kim over where their children should go to school.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' returns to No.1 spot at box office

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' returns to No.1 spot at box office

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bent on giving wounds to the royal family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bent on giving wounds to the royal family?
Kerry Katona dances with her ex Brian McFadden at their daughter Molly Marie's 21st birthday party

Kerry Katona dances with her ex Brian McFadden at their daughter Molly Marie's 21st birthday party
Inside Scott Disick’s sweet bond with daughter Penelope

Inside Scott Disick’s sweet bond with daughter Penelope
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde touch down in Venice for 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde touch down in Venice for 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere
Bindi and Robert Irwin pen emotional tribute to Steve Irwin 16 years after death

Bindi and Robert Irwin pen emotional tribute to Steve Irwin 16 years after death
Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline thinks pop star's father 'saved her life' with conservatorship

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline thinks pop star's father 'saved her life' with conservatorship

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’
Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash
Amitabh Bachchan turns into a music composer for film 'Chup'

Amitabh Bachchan turns into a music composer for film 'Chup'
Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in NYC after ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone shifts to new apartment

Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in NYC after ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone shifts to new apartment

Latest

view all