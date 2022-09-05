 
sports
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup: Shadab Khan defends Fakhar Zaman after he gets trolled for misfielding

By
SDSports desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Pakistans Khushdil Shah (#72) collides with his teammate Fakhar Zaman (R) before taking a catch to dismiss Indias captain Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 4, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan's Khushdil Shah (#72) collides with his teammate Fakhar Zaman (R) before taking a catch to dismiss India's captain Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 4, 2022. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan's vice-captain Shadab Khan voiced Monday support for batter Fakhar Zaman after fans trolled the latter for misfielding in the last over against India during the Asia Cup fixture.

"There are good and bad days in cricket; sometimes it's your day and sometimes, it isn't. As a team, we always try to give it our best efforts," Khan said in a tweet.

"It wasn't Fakhar Zaman's day yesterday, but moving forward, he will be a match-winner. This is cricket. We will win and lose as a team," the all-rounder added.

Related items

Fakhar's misfielding cost Pakistan eight runs as it allowed Ravi Bishnoi to hit two consecutive fours in the last over, helping India put up 181 runs on the board.

However, despite the setback, the all-round performance from Pakistan helped them ensure that they defeat the Men In Blue by 5 wickets, with Mohammad Nawaz coming out on the top — hitting 42 runs and taking a wicket.

More From Sports:

Asia Cup: Former Pakistan skipper backs Arshdeep Singh

Asia Cup: Former Pakistan skipper backs Arshdeep Singh
Asia Cup: Virat Kohli voices support for under fire Arshdeep Singh after Pakistan vs India clash

Asia Cup: Virat Kohli voices support for under fire Arshdeep Singh after Pakistan vs India clash
WATCH: Kohli reveals Dhoni was lone supporter after quitting Test captaincy

WATCH: Kohli reveals Dhoni was lone supporter after quitting Test captaincy
Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan to undergo MRI scan today

Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan to undergo MRI scan today
Harbhajan Singh calls out trolls for criticising Arshdeep over catch drop

Harbhajan Singh calls out trolls for criticising Arshdeep over catch drop
Asia Cup 2022: Nation celebrates Pakistan's victory against India

Asia Cup 2022: Nation celebrates Pakistan's victory against India
Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Virat Kohli in T20I record

Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Virat Kohli in T20I record
Asia Cup 2022: Nawaz wins hearts with match-turning knock against India

Asia Cup 2022: Nawaz wins hearts with match-turning knock against India
Pak vs Ind: Fakhar Zaman trolled by fans for misfielding in last over

Pak vs Ind: Fakhar Zaman trolled by fans for misfielding in last over
Asia Cup 2022: India score highest-ever total in powerplay against Pakistan

Asia Cup 2022: India score highest-ever total in powerplay against Pakistan
Pak vs Ind: Fans pour in suggestions for Pakistan bowlers after being smashed by India

Pak vs Ind: Fans pour in suggestions for Pakistan bowlers after being smashed by India

Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam's luck in toss makes Pakistanis confident about victory against India

Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam's luck in toss makes Pakistanis confident about victory against India

Latest

view all