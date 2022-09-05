Asia Cup: Shadab Khan defends Fakhar Zaman after he gets trolled for misfielding

Pakistan's Khushdil Shah (#72) collides with his teammate Fakhar Zaman (R) before taking a catch to dismiss India's captain Rohit Sharma (not pictured) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 4, 2022. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan's vice-captain Shadab Khan voiced Monday support for batter Fakhar Zaman after fans trolled the latter for misfielding in the last over against India during the Asia Cup fixture.

"There are good and bad days in cricket; sometimes it's your day and sometimes, it isn't. As a team, we always try to give it our best efforts," Khan said in a tweet.

"It wasn't Fakhar Zaman's day yesterday, but moving forward, he will be a match-winner. This is cricket. We will win and lose as a team," the all-rounder added.

Fakhar's misfielding cost Pakistan eight runs as it allowed Ravi Bishnoi to hit two consecutive fours in the last over, helping India put up 181 runs on the board.



However, despite the setback, the all-round performance from Pakistan helped them ensure that they defeat the Men In Blue by 5 wickets, with Mohammad Nawaz coming out on the top — hitting 42 runs and taking a wicket.