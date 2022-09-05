 
world
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
AFP

Floods cripple Indian tech hub Bangalore

By
AFP

Monday Sep 05, 2022

People walk next to a bus driving along a waterlogged road in Bengaluru, Karnataka state, India in this screen grab taken from a social media video September 5, 2022. — Reuters
People walk next to a bus driving along a waterlogged road in Bengaluru, Karnataka state, India in this screen grab taken from a social media video September 5, 2022. — Reuters

  • Floods blamed on shoddy infrastructure crippled Indian IT hub Bangalore.
  • Southern metropolis of around 8.5 million people boomed in 1990s.
  • On Monday large parts of the city were underwater.

BANGALORE: Floods blamed on shoddy infrastructure crippled Indian IT hub Bangalore on Monday, with employees in the huge tech sector told to work from home and dozens of areas reportedly left without drinking water.

The southern metropolis of around 8.5 million people boomed in the 1990s, with its myriad outsourcing and software companies now employing millions in the "back office of the world".

But the city's companies have complained that infrastructure development has not kept up, with perennial traffic jams and unplanned construction on the dried-up beds of lakes leading to frequent flooding even after moderate rainfall.

On Monday large parts of the city were underwater, with authorities deploying rubber dinghies to ferry people around and footage on social media showing tractors being used to transport travellers from the airport.

The umbrella group for the IT sector, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), advised employees to work from home while many schools and colleges were shut.

The supply of drinking water to more than 50 areas of the city was halted for two days after a pumping station was inundated, media reports said, as more rain was forecast.

"Honestly, the traffic situation in Bangalore is always bad but this is now another level," said one back-office employer for food delivery company Swiggy, requesting to stay anonymous.

"It´s worse than ever before because of how many people have rushed back to the city after COVID. The infrastructure can´t take the strain," he told AFP.

More From World:

Boy in India gets hit by train while recording TikTok video

Boy in India gets hit by train while recording TikTok video
Factbox: The possible ministers in Britain's new government

Factbox: The possible ministers in Britain's new government
Factbox: What will Liz Truss do as UK prime minister?

Factbox: What will Liz Truss do as UK prime minister?
Liz Truss wins race to become Britain's new prime minister

Liz Truss wins race to become Britain's new prime minister
WATCH: Spinning joy ride breaks mid-air, falls to ground in India

WATCH: Spinning joy ride breaks mid-air, falls to ground in India
Dying of hunger: What is a famine?

Dying of hunger: What is a famine?
Two Russian embassy staff dead, 11 hurt in suicide bomb blast in Kabul

Two Russian embassy staff dead, 11 hurt in suicide bomb blast in Kabul
Image shows strangely shaped galaxy captured by Hubble Space Telescope

Image shows strangely shaped galaxy captured by Hubble Space Telescope
At least six killed in Afghanistan earthquake

At least six killed in Afghanistan earthquake
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO dies after falling from New York's Jenga tower

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO dies after falling from New York's Jenga tower
China's Sichuan magnitude 6.8 quake kills seven people: state media

China's Sichuan magnitude 6.8 quake kills seven people: state media
Most cafe-crowded city in the world has 600 Starbucks stores

Most cafe-crowded city in the world has 600 Starbucks stores

Latest

view all