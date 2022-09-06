Inzamam predicts India to be out of Asia Cup today

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq. File photo

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq said that India might be out of the Asia Cup 2022 today [Tuesday] as they take on Sri Lanka in the ninth match of the tournament at the Duba International Stadium at 7pm PST.

Speaking in the Geo News programme 'Jashan-e-Cricket' on Monday, Inzamam said, "He came to know yesterday that you can't sleep because of even happiness."

The 52-year-old said that the Indian captain looked under pressure in the match against Pakistan on Sunday. India will also face pressure in today's match against Sri Lanka, he said.

Speaking in the same programme, former cricketer Sikandar Bakht said that Pakistan's position is strong in the event. "We have cruised into the Super Four stage of the tournament," Bakht said.

"India may have lost their sleep after losing to Pakistan," he added.

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the Super Four clash today. The hosts have already won their first match of the Super Four against Afghanistan on September 3. The Islanders defeated the Afghans by five wickets with five deliveries to go.

Pakistan settles the score with India on Sunday

On September 4, Pakistan won the nail-biting match against arch-rivals India by five wickets in their first match of the Super Four stage to make it even against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

India had set a mammoth 182-run target for Pakistan to chase in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

The Pakistani innings started slow and the team lost skipper Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman within the first 10 overs of the innings. At the crucial moment, Mohammad Nawaz rose to the occasion to guide the side to a win, along with Mohammad Rizwan.

The duo's 73-run partnership helped Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah to finish the game for Pakistan. Asif and Shah were tasked with hitting 34 off 18 balls.

In the 18th over, Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah got the much-needed gap to smash Bhuvneshwar Kumar to make sure Pakistan needed 7 off 6 balls.

A four from the second ball of the last over made it 2 off 4 balls and it looked like the Green Shirts would win the match easily. But, Arshdeep Singh dismissed Asif. Iftikhar Ahmad helped seal the game with one ball to spare and ensure Pakistan won the match by five wickets.

For India, Kohli was the highest run-getter with 60 runs, and openers Sharma and Rahul were the second best with 28 runs each.

Shadab was the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets in his four overs, while Hasnain, Naseem, Haris and Nawaz took a wicket each.