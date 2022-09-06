Asia Cup performance puts Babar Azam's ICC T20I ranking at risk

(Left to right) India's Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. — Reuters/AFP

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who has reigned over the T20I format rankings for nearly three years could now lose his throne after his lacklustre performance in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Babar, Pakistan's star wicket-keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and India's Suryakumar Yadav are battling for the top spot in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings — scheduled to be released Wednesday (tomorrow).

Although the Asian nations are competing in the UAE for the Asia Cup title, another battle is taking place simultaneously for the number 1 spot in the T20I batter rankings between the three aforementioned batters.

Babar has been holding the number 1 spot for more than 1,000 days, but his long-lasting reign is at risk after an ordinary streak of scores from the Pakistan skipper during the Asia Cup.

Until last week, Babar was holding on to the spot despite pressure from Rizwan and Yadav, but now, his brief period of below-the-mark performances have given both the batters a chance at the top spot.



Currently, Rizwan is the top run-scorer in the Asia Cup so far with 192 runs, including two fifties in three matches. The Pakistan opener hit fifties against Hong Kong and India, and also made 43 in the first game against India in the tournament.

Yadav, on the other hand, slammed a sensational 26-ball 68* against Hong Kong. Babar hasn't had a great run in the tournament with scores of 10, 9 and 14 in the three matches so far.

At the moment, Babar sits on top of the batting rankings with 810 rating points. Rizwan with 796 points and Yadav with 792 points follow close on his heels.