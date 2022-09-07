Why does Mathira like Virat Kohli?

TV personality Mathira (L) and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. — Instagram/AFP

TV personality Mathira revealed that she likes Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for his views about faith in God.



Taking to Instagram, Mathira shared Kohli's video in which he could be seen talking about his faith.

"That's why I am his fan," she wrote.





In the video, the Indian star could be heard saying that "when you play with honesty for too long, God gives you success."

"No matter how much you try to get successful when God wills he gives and no one can do anything about it," he added.

Kohli, in the video, said that he always plays with this mindset and will continue to play like this.