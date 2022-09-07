 
sports
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
AFP

Qatar reopens Doha airport to ease World Cup traffic

By
AFP

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

People are seen at Hamad International Airport, as the country resumes international flights to Saudi Arabia, in Doha, Qatar January 11, 2021. — Reuters/File
People are seen at Hamad International Airport, as the country resumes international flights to Saudi Arabia, in Doha, Qatar January 11, 2021. — Reuters/File

DOHA: Qatar will reopen the mothballed Doha International Airport next week, airlines said Wednesday, ahead of the 2022 World Cup that is expected to draw more than a million visitors.

The Doha airport has been in semi-retirement since it was replaced in 2014 by the nearby Hamad International Airport, which has since become a major hub in parallel with the growth of flag carrier Qatar Airways.

Qatari authorities did not comment on the move from Hamad back to Doha airport, but Kuwait's Jazeera Airways, the UAE's flydubai, Oman's SalamAir and Turkey's Pegasus Airlines have begun selling tickets to Doha airport from September 15.

It is currently mainly being used for flights by Qatar's royal family and VIPs along with its air force.

Hamad International Airport was used by three million passengers in June alone and 8.42 million in the second quarter of 2022, a figure which the civil aviation authority said was 18% higher than the first three months of the year.

It is also undergoing an expansion that will see its capacity increase to 58 million passengers a year.

But with 150,000 people a day expected to arrive during the peak days of the World Cup, which starts November 20 and will last four weeks, some aviation analysts have said Hamad airport might struggle to cope.

Low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways said on its website that from next Thursday "all of our regular Doha flights will be temporarily moved to Doha International Airport".

In a message to passengers, the airline said the change was "following the instructions of Qatar Civil Aviation Authority" and would last until December 30.

During the tournament, only fans with tickets will be allowed into the tiny Gulf state.

Organisers announced earlier this year that several Gulf airlines -- from Dubai, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia -- would run more than 100 daily shuttles into Doha airport during the tournament.

Passengers on those flights will go through immigration checks on departure to reduce delays in Doha. They will be asked to return the same day after watching their match.

More From Sports:

Asia Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar says he wanted Pakistan-India final

Asia Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar says he wanted Pakistan-India final
Why does Mathira like Virat Kohli?

Why does Mathira like Virat Kohli?
Pak vs Afg live score, Pakistan vs Afghanistan ball by ball match updates

Pak vs Afg live score, Pakistan vs Afghanistan ball by ball match updates
England recall Alex Hales for T20 World Cup after three-year absence

England recall Alex Hales for T20 World Cup after three-year absence
‘King remains the king’: Rizwan dedicates his new T20I ranking to Babar Azam

‘King remains the king’: Rizwan dedicates his new T20I ranking to Babar Azam
Babar Azam sets new T20I record

Babar Azam sets new T20I record
Wasim Akram to star in Fawad Khan's movie Money Back Guarantee

Wasim Akram to star in Fawad Khan's movie Money Back Guarantee
Babar Azam's short innings 'breathed new life' into Pakistan batting: Saqlain Mushtaq

Babar Azam's short innings 'breathed new life' into Pakistan batting: Saqlain Mushtaq
Indian great Tendulkar backs under fire Sikh cricketer Arshdeep Singh

Indian great Tendulkar backs under fire Sikh cricketer Arshdeep Singh
ICC T20I raking: Mohammad Rizwan dethrones Babar Azam to become top batter

ICC T20I raking: Mohammad Rizwan dethrones Babar Azam to become top batter

Indians furious after Rohit Sharma 'turns his back' on Arshdeep Singh in Ind vs SL Asia Cup match

Indians furious after Rohit Sharma 'turns his back' on Arshdeep Singh in Ind vs SL Asia Cup match
WATCH: Momin Saqib's 'Shahrukh Khan' act mocks India's hopes of going against Pakistan in Asia Cup final

WATCH: Momin Saqib's 'Shahrukh Khan' act mocks India's hopes of going against Pakistan in Asia Cup final

Latest

view all