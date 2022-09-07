 
Asia Cup 2022 points table: Pakistan retain second position after thrashing Afghanistan

Pakistans Naseem Shah (C) celebrates with teammates after bowling out Afghanistans captain Mohammad Nabi (not pictured) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 7, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan's Naseem Shah (C) celebrates with teammates after bowling out Afghanistan's captain Mohammad Nabi (not pictured) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 7, 2022. — AFP

SHARJAH: Pakistan produced an impressive run-chase to down Afghanistan by 1 wicket on Wednesday and left the opponents staring at their exit from the Asia Cup despite a nail-biting clash.

Afghanistan lost the match against Men in Green in the last over with fall balls remaining, and the run rate kept them at the last position. While Pakistan with a net run rate of 0.241 was placed in the second position.

TeamMatchWonLostTiedPointsNet run rate
SRI LANKA2204180.351
PAKISTAN
2202120.241
INDIA20208-0.125
AFGHANISTAN20208-0.452


