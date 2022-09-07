Asia Cup 2022 points table: Pakistan retain second position after thrashing Afghanistan

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022
SHARJAH: Pakistan produced an impressive run-chase to down Afghanistan by 1 wicket on Wednesday and left the opponents staring at their exit from the Asia Cup despite a nail-biting clash.
Afghanistan lost the match against Men in Green in the last over with fall balls remaining, and the run rate kept them at the last position. While Pakistan with a net run rate of 0.241 was placed in the second position.
|Team
|Match
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|Net run rate
|SRI LANKA
|2
|2
|0
|4
|18
|0.351
|PAKISTAN
|2
|2
|0
|2
|12
|0.241
|INDIA
|2
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-0.125
|AFGHANISTAN
|2
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-0.452