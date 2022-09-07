 
sports
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022: Which two teams will face each other in finals?

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

The illustration shows captains of qualifying teams in Asia Cup 2022. — Twitter/@CricWick
Naseem Shah hit two straight sixes to help Pakistan pull off a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday and set up an Asia Cup title clash with Sri Lanka.

It was the second Super Four defeat in a row for Afghanistan and one that also eliminated reigning champions India from running for a place in Sunday's final.

The top two teams on the points table — Sri Lanka and Pakistan — with two points each will face each other on September 11 in the T20 Asia Cup 2020 final.

The Asia Cup acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Let's take a look at the points table:

TeamMatchWonLostTiedPointsNet run rate
SRI LANKA2204180.351
PAKISTAN
2202120.241
INDIA20208-0.125
AFGHANISTAN20208-0.452


