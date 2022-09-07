Asia Cup 2022: Which two teams will face each other in finals?

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022
Naseem Shah hit two straight sixes to help Pakistan pull off a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday and set up an Asia Cup title clash with Sri Lanka.
It was the second Super Four defeat in a row for Afghanistan and one that also eliminated reigning champions India from running for a place in Sunday's final.
The top two teams on the points table — Sri Lanka and Pakistan — with two points each will face each other on September 11 in the T20 Asia Cup 2020 final.
The Asia Cup acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.
Let's take a look at the points table:
|Team
|Match
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|Net run rate
|SRI LANKA
|2
|2
|0
|4
|18
|0.351
|PAKISTAN
|2
|2
|0
|2
|12
|0.241
|INDIA
|2
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-0.125
|AFGHANISTAN
|2
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-0.452