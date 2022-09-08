 
pakistan
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Heavy custom duty obstructs import of essential equipment for flood victims

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

People living in a slum carry ration to their temporary shelters after rainwater flooded their dwelling in Bangalore on September 7, 2022. —AFP/Manjunath Kiran
People living in a slum carry ration to their temporary shelters after rainwater flooded their dwelling in Bangalore on September 7, 2022. —AFP/Manjunath Kiran 

Many welfare organizations are busy in relief and rescue works, as the country continued battling against the flood and its devastation that left more than 1300 dead and 33 million people affected, however, heavy import duty is creating more hurdles in providing relief to the flood affectees, Geo News reported.

According to the EDHI foundation, boats are needed to access the flood-affected areas, but due to heavy import duty, it has become impossible to import the boats.

EDHI foundation told Geo News anchor Hamid Mir that the organization had received an ambulance in aid, but customs had imposed a heavy tax on it.

Read More: UN preparing for worse to come in Pakistan floods

Another welfare organization Saylani Trust, which is busy in rescue and relief work across the country, said that mosquito nets are in dire need in flood-affected areas but heavy taxation has also been imposed on the import of mosquito nets.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed more than 1,300, including children.

Read More: International community comes to rescue of flood-ravaged Pakistan

During this difficult time, the international community has also conveyed its solidarity with Pakistan and assured all-out support in relief assistance to mitigate the sufferings of the flood-affected population.

More From Pakistan:

FIA decides to issue second notice to Amjad Shoaib

FIA decides to issue second notice to Amjad Shoaib
Pentagon says US approves potential F-16 equipment sale to Pakistan

Pentagon says US approves potential F-16 equipment sale to Pakistan
Two die in celebratory aerial firing after Pakistan win vs Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Two die in celebratory aerial firing after Pakistan win vs Afghanistan in Asia Cup
No mention of 'unconditional apology' in Imran's reply to court: Talal

No mention of 'unconditional apology' in Imran's reply to court: Talal
Fact-check: Did Murad Saeed share video of old jalsa?

Fact-check: Did Murad Saeed share video of old jalsa?
MDCAT 2022 postponed due to floods, says health minister

MDCAT 2022 postponed due to floods, says health minister

Conspiracy being hatched to topple Punjab govt: Imran Khan

Conspiracy being hatched to topple Punjab govt: Imran Khan
IHC gives deadline to Rana Shamim to submit witness list in contempt case

IHC gives deadline to Rana Shamim to submit witness list in contempt case

Khawaja Asif chides Imran Khan, says 'no one has right to defame state institutions'

Khawaja Asif chides Imran Khan, says 'no one has right to defame state institutions'
HEC makes major announcement for students

HEC makes major announcement for students
Maryam Nawaz approaches Lahore High Court seeking return of passport

Maryam Nawaz approaches Lahore High Court seeking return of passport
Korangi factory denies allegations related to gang rape of employee

Korangi factory denies allegations related to gang rape of employee

Latest

view all