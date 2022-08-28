International community comes to rescue of flood-ravaged Pakistan

(From left to right) Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, Turkish President Erdogan, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha Photo: AFP/ Twitter/OIC_OCI/file

As the floods triggered by “above normal” monsoon rains killed over 1,000 people and caused widespread devastation in Pakistan, the international community conveyed its solidarity with Islamabad and assured all-out support in relief assistance to mitigate the sufferings of more than 5.7 million flood-affected population.



OIC appeals to member countries for aid

The Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha expressed deep sorrow over the casualties, massive destruction of property and loss of life resulting from floods in Pakistan.

In a statement, Hissein Brahim Taha, while offering sincere condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, expressed sympathies to the victims of the floods and appealed to all member states, Islamic humanitarian organisations and the international community at large for emergency assistance to mitigate the suffering of the affected populations.

Canada announces support

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country is providing support to Pakistan through United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund and Red Cross Canada to provide food, clean water and other essential services as quickly as possible.

In a tweet, he said like many other Canadians, he is also thinking of everyone affected by the devastating flooding in Pakistan.

UAE offers all possible assistance

United Arab Emirates has offered all possible assistance to Pakistan to mitigate the sufferings of flood victims in the country.

This assistance was offered during a telephonic conversation between President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed apprised the Prime Minister that UAE would be immediately dispatching food supplies in addition to medical, pharmaceutical, tents and shelter materials.

He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives due to torrential rains and flash floods in different parts of Pakistan. He expressed firm solidarity with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time and wished all the injured a speedy recovery.

Iran, Turkiye assure all out support

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also received telephone calls from the presidents of Iran and Turkiye.

President Ebrahim Raisi and President Erdogan conveyed solidarity with Pakistan and assured all out support in relief assistance in all areas affected by heavy floods and rains.

UK announces urgent support of £1.5m for flood relief

The UK is providing urgent support to Pakistan after flooding in the south of the country killed nearly 1,000 people. Extreme monsoon rainfall has affected millions, with at least 700,000 homes destroyed.

Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for South and Central Asia, North Africa, UN and the Commonwealth and the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, said: "The floods in Pakistan have devastated local communities and the UK is providing up to £1.5 million to help the immediate aftermath.

"We are witnessing the catastrophe that climate change can cause and how it impacts the most vulnerable."

$160m UN Flash Appeal for flood donations

The United Nations is set to launch a Flash Appeal in support of Pakistan following devastating rains and floods that have disrupted the lives of millions in the country.

According to a report by Dawn, the UN will launch a $160 million appeal.

In his weekly press briefing on Friday, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said a UN Flash Appeal will be launched on Tuesday, August 30, simultaneously from Geneva and Islamabad.

"As you can see, the scale of the disaster is so huge that it requires urgent cooperation and support from the international community. We are grateful to the UN, IFIs, and a host of our partners and friendly countries who are stepping forward with assistance," he said.

Pakistan to receive $1 million from US

In an effort based on humanitarian grounds, the United States has pledged $1 million to Pakistan "to build resilience against natural disasters".

The announcement follows an earlier decision to provide $100,000 in immediate relief, as floods caused by torrential rains wreak havoc in the country.

"We stand by Pakistan in hard times and offer our support to flood victims. In addition to $100,000 in immediate relief, the US announced $1 million to build resilience against natural disasters, and we continue to work together to mitigate future impacts of the climate crisis," US Secretary of the State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter.