WATCH: Naseem Shah hits sixes the way he practised

Pakistan cricket team's batting coach Mohammad Yousaf uploaded the video of Naseem Shah's net practice to social media. He also congratulated the team on an amazing win against Afghanistan.

The video has gone viral soon after it was shared on social media.

Naseem Shah hit sixes in the match against Afghanistan just like the shots he had practised during net practice.

Muhammad Yousaf wrote in his message along with the video that 'Practice makes things perfect and easier, well done Naseem Shah and congratulation boys'.

The Green Shirts won by 1 wicket and secured their place in the finals. Pakistan is scheduled to play with Sri Lanka on Sunday (September 11).

