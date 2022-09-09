WATCH: Old mosque that had been underwater for 30 years emerges in India

—Screengrab via YouTube

Mosque uncovered after drying up of water in Phulwaria Dam reservoir.

Mosque was submerged in the water for 30 years.

Considering architecture, many are saying that it was built 120 years ago.

A mosque was uncovered after the drying up of water in the southern end of the Phulwaria Dam reservoir in India's Bihar, reported Kashmir Media Service.

The mosque was submerged in the water for 30 years. Reportedly, people have recalled the name to be Noori Masjid. After the development of the Phulwaria Dam in 1985, the mosque drowned and became invisible to people.

The recovery of the old structure has sparked curiosity among people and many youngsters were seen plodding through muddy water to reach the building.

People were surprised to find that the mosque was completely intact even after years of being under the water. Families rushed inside and were fascinated to find no damage to the structure.

Before the drought dried up the dam, a part of the dome of the mosque sometimes peeked through when the water level declined. People could not make out what it actually was.

With the water gone, visitors can now walk in and enjoy the architecture of the old building which is 30ft in height.

KMS reported that the mosque had existed even before the construction of the dam began in 1979. The area was taken by the government and evacuated in order to build the dam.

The population was relocated to Hardiya village and the mosque was left untouched.

It is unclear when it was established. Considering the architecture, many are saying that it was built in the early 20th century and could be 120 years old.