 
Sci-Tech
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Tang Yu: Female AI-powered robot appointed CEO of Chinese metaverse firm

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Female software engineer with projected code. —Unsplash
  • Tang Yu, the robot, will lead operations at China's NetDragon Websoft. 
  • She is going to become first robot in history to hold executive role in firm.
  • She will take care of operational aspects which are worth almost $10 billion.

A Chinese metaverse company has officially appointed an AI-powered virtual humanoid robot as the CEO, reported The Metro.

Tang Yu, the robot, will lead the operations at China's NetDragon Websoft. With this responsibility, she is going to become the first robot in history to hold an executive role in a firm.

The announcement has shocked many as it seems to be a plot of a typical Sci-Fi movie where robots begin ruling the planet.

The company Yu will be leading develops multiplayer online games and creates mobile applications. She will take care of the operational aspects which are worth almost $10 billion.

The press statement of the company revealed that the new humanoid CEO will increase the execution speed of tasks and "optimise process flow". As the robot will act as an analytical tool, she will ensure logical decision-making every single day.

Yu will also make the risk management system more efficient, the statement claimed.

NDTV notes that in 2017, the founder and chairman of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma predicted that in 30 years, Time Magazine would feature a robot as one of the best CEOs.

