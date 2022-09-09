 
entertainment
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘egging on’ Prince Harry to ‘help’ take down Royal Family

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Meghan Markle ‘egging on’ Prince Harry to ‘help’ take down Royal Family
Meghan Markle ‘egging on’ Prince Harry to ‘help’ take down Royal Family

Piers Morgan has put Meghan Markle on blast for trying to ‘destroy’ the Firm, as part of her alleged ‘grand masterplan’.

Piers Morgan issued this shocking insight during his interview with Today’s Karl Stefanovic.

He began by accusing Meghan of leaving King Charles III “completely baffled and hurt and heartbroken” after the shocking treatment against him.

“No doubt egged on by his wife, Meghan who seems to want to take down the Royal Family. [She wants to] take down the monarchy and has been incredibly hurtful to the Royals and Charles in particular.”

“You have somebody who has decided to break away from the Royal Family, keep the royal titles and flog them for tens of millions of dollars to the highest bidders and use those platforms to mercilessly attack the Royals and the monarchy.”

Before concluding he also added, “It is incredibly distressing for those left back in the country trying to do their duty and do their jobs.”

More From Entertainment:

Can Meghan Markle ever be Queen of Britain?

Can Meghan Markle ever be Queen of Britain?
King of Spain leads tributes from European royals to Queen Elizabeth II

King of Spain leads tributes from European royals to Queen Elizabeth II
Major events in Queen Elizabeth’s reign: Kennedy’s assassination, Brexit, Covid-19

Major events in Queen Elizabeth’s reign: Kennedy’s assassination, Brexit, Covid-19
Kanye West ‘forgives’ Queen Elizabeth for ‘years of racism’?

Kanye West ‘forgives’ Queen Elizabeth for ‘years of racism’?
Queen Elizabeth II demise: Reaction from Bollywood celebrities on social media

Queen Elizabeth II demise: Reaction from Bollywood celebrities on social media
Meghan Markle ‘unwelcome’ in Balmoral after Queen’s death

Meghan Markle ‘unwelcome’ in Balmoral after Queen’s death
Royal mourning to last until seven days after Queen's funeral

Royal mourning to last until seven days after Queen's funeral
Mourners climb Victoria memorial outside Buckingham Palace: Police retaliates

Mourners climb Victoria memorial outside Buckingham Palace: Police retaliates
Heartbreaking footage of crew announcing Queen’s death mid-flight: Watch

Heartbreaking footage of crew announcing Queen’s death mid-flight: Watch
Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death exposed

Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death exposed
David Beckham ‘devastated’ as he mourns Queen Elizabeth II death: ‘She inspired us’

David Beckham ‘devastated’ as he mourns Queen Elizabeth II death: ‘She inspired us’
King Charles is 'mourning', will 'not take the crown': History Expert

King Charles is 'mourning', will 'not take the crown': History Expert

Latest

view all