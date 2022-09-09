Meghan Markle ‘egging on’ Prince Harry to ‘help’ take down Royal Family

Piers Morgan has put Meghan Markle on blast for trying to ‘destroy’ the Firm, as part of her alleged ‘grand masterplan’.

Piers Morgan issued this shocking insight during his interview with Today’s Karl Stefanovic.

He began by accusing Meghan of leaving King Charles III “completely baffled and hurt and heartbroken” after the shocking treatment against him.

“No doubt egged on by his wife, Meghan who seems to want to take down the Royal Family. [She wants to] take down the monarchy and has been incredibly hurtful to the Royals and Charles in particular.”

“You have somebody who has decided to break away from the Royal Family, keep the royal titles and flog them for tens of millions of dollars to the highest bidders and use those platforms to mercilessly attack the Royals and the monarchy.”

Before concluding he also added, “It is incredibly distressing for those left back in the country trying to do their duty and do their jobs.”