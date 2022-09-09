Asia Cup 2022: Shahnawaz Dahani declared fit ahead of final

Pacer Shahnawaz Dhani. — Twitter/File

Shahnawaz Dahani recovers from his injury.

Pacer starts practising again at Dubai International Stadium.

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr is facing fitness problems.

DUBAI: Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has recovered from his injury and is fit ahead of the final match against Sri Lanka.

Dahani was ruled out of the tournament due to injury on Saturday before the Super Four clash against arch-rival India.

The pacer suffered a side strain, however, he is now fit and started practising again.

The player practised bowling at full speed at the Dubai International Stadium. Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr is facing fitness problems.

Pakistan are set to play against Sri Lanka in the final match of the Asian tournament on September 11 (Sunday).