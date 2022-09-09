 
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
SDSports desk

Asia Cup 2022: Shahnawaz Dahani declared fit ahead of final

By
SDSports desk

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Pacer Shahnawaz Dhani. — Twitter/File
Pacer Shahnawaz Dhani. — Twitter/File 

  • Shahnawaz Dahani recovers from his injury.
  • Pacer starts practising again at Dubai International Stadium. 
  • Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr is facing fitness problems. 

DUBAI: Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has recovered from his injury and is fit ahead of the final match against Sri Lanka. 

Dahani was ruled out of the tournament due to injury on Saturday before the Super Four clash against arch-rival India. 

Read more: Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of Asia Cup clash with India

The pacer suffered a side strain, however, he is now fit and started practising again. 

The player practised bowling at full speed at the Dubai International Stadium. Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr is facing fitness problems. 

Read more: Who will replace Shahnawaz Dahani in today's crucial clash against India?

Pakistan are set to play against Sri Lanka in the final match of the Asian tournament on September 11 (Sunday). 

