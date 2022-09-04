Asia Cup 2022: Who will replace Shahnawaz Dahani in today's crucial clash against India?

Shahnawaz Dahani during a training session in UAE at the 2021 T20 World Cup. — Instagram

As Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani was ruled out of today's (Sunday) crucial match against arch-rivals India, it is likely that Mohammad Hasnain will take his place instead of Hasan Ali in Super 4s stage of Asia Cup 2022.



The two pacers were being considered to replace Dahani and were told to get ready for the hi-octane match. However, sources said that Hasnain is expected to fill in for Dahani in today's match.

The Pakistan vs India thriller is scheduled to be played at Dubai International Stadium at 7pm.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan team already faced major setbacks of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s absence in their first meeting with the neighbours and will now also feel the burden of Dahani's absence as the Men in Green were banking on their bowling after Friday’s record-breaking victory against Hong Kong.

Dahani sustained an injury while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday.