Friday Sep 09 2022
More rainfall expected in KP, Punjab over next few days: PMD

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Heavy rain lashed the twin cities on January 21, 2018. — APP / File
  • Some parts of upper Sindh will also receive rain from September 13 to 14.
  • Met department also forecasted the entry of a westerly wave in upper parts of the country on September 11.
  • Moreover, Lasbella, Kalat, and Khuzdar are expected to drench in rainfall — alongside thundershowers — from September 13 to 14.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday forecast more rains across different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

According to the PMD, rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms is expected across the upper and central parts of the country with occasional gaps.

“Moist currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next four to five days,” the PMD said in its notification.

The Met department also forecasted the entry of a westerly wave in the upper parts of the country on September 11.

Rainfall with wind and thunderstorms is expected from September 10 to 14 in areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshwar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshehra, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attack, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, and Faisalabad.

From September 13 to 14, areas from Punjab’s southern region including Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Muzaffargarh will receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms and wind.

According to the Met, some areas of Sindh including Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, and Badin will also witness downpours with thunderstorms from September 10 to 14.

Moreover, Lasbella, Kalat, and Khuzdar are expected to drench in rainfall — alongside thundershowers — from September 13 to 14.

Met department has also forecasted landslides triggered by rains in Kashmir, and other hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Galiyat, and Murree.

