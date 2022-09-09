More rainfall expected in KP, Punjab over next few days: PMD

Heavy rain lashed the twin cities on January 21, 2018. — APP / File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday forecast more rains across different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

According to the PMD, rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms is expected across the upper and central parts of the country with occasional gaps.

“Moist currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next four to five days,” the PMD said in its notification.

Rainfall with wind and thunderstorms is expected from September 10 to 14 in areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshwar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshehra, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attack, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, and Faisalabad.

From September 13 to 14, areas from Punjab’s southern region including Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Muzaffargarh will receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms and wind.

According to the Met, some areas of Sindh including Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, and Badin will also witness downpours with thunderstorms from September 10 to 14.

Met department has also forecasted landslides triggered by rains in Kashmir, and other hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Galiyat, and Murree.